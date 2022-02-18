Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – When was the last time you heard a medical discussion that wasn’t about COVID?

What about one on smoking, cholesterol or blood pressure?

If it’s been a while, you’re far from alone—and the focus on coronavirus has kept so many people away from life-or-death care.

That’s why American Heart Month wants to put the focus back on cardiac issues, which are still the number-one killer of both men and women.

Dr. Nancie Fitch with MedExpress says patients who would rush to the hospital before the virus are quarantining at home instead.

A lot of times too, people are pigeonholing themselves into, this is all just COVID, and it’s not. And I think that’s probably one of the scariest parts about COVID is that people haven’t been going to be evaluated. Dr. Nancie Fitch, Area Medical Director, MedExpress

Even if you think it’s too late, measures like routine checkups and weight management will always stop heart disease from progressing.

She says the emergency room is the safest place to be, so don’t let COVID stop you from going there.

You might not get a second chance to be in the right place.