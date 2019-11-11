Flu myths busted

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – When the weather gets colder, it seems like everyone gets sick. The Flu report is now at a local level which means you are in danger of getting the Flu Virus if you have not been vaccinated. But there are some people who believe they are safer without the vaccine.

There are many people who believe the flu vaccine is not good for you. That’s why I sat down with Noelle Hinerman, a nurse practitioner for Med Express in Wheeling, to break some common myths people have regarding the flu vaccine.

It’s nearly impossible to predict how bad a flu season is going to be, that’s why medical personnel are urging their patients to receive the flu vaccine—just to be safe. Especially because the virus is highly contagious.

Typically patients that have Influenza develop a high fever. That makes it distinctive between Influenza and the common cold. They can have a cough, sore throat, ear pain. NOELLE HINERMAN- NURSE PRACTICIONER, MED EXPRESS

The vaccine is created by the most common virus going around that year. And although it can’t protect you 100 percent of the time, it’s proven to work more than 50 percent of the time. But some people believe otherwise.

What we hear most commonly is that the flu shot causes the flu, and it’s just a misconception. People can have a reaction to the flu vaccine, most commonly muscle aches or a low-grade fever. Typically, it takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to become effective, so if you are getting sick, it’s probably caused by something other than the flu vaccine. NOELLE HINERMAN- NURSE PRACTICIONER, MED EXPRESS

At this point you may feel inclined to get the vaccine, but you’re not sure when to get it. Those in the medical field suggest getting it around Halloween, but the flu season lasts up until May, so it’s never too late.

It’s time to definitely get the flu shot. You need to take extra precautions, especially for the elderly, young children, pregnant women definitely need to be getting the flu vaccine, unless otherwise contraindicated by their physician. Good hand-washing, when you cough, cough into your arm, you know, don’t touch your face, those types of simple things you can do to prevent the spread of the flu virus. NOELLE HINERMAN- NURSE PRACTICIONER, MED EXPRESS

Hinerman also says just because you may not be a part of the commonly at-risk population doesn’t mean you can’t be infected by the Flu. So, it’s best to stay on the safe side, and get your vaccine early.