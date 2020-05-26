Former Olympic Athlete, Amy Gamble, launches new mental health platform

We all know Amy Gamble — a former U.S Olympic athlete and national mental health advocate.

Amy has held over 250 mental health talks, reaching over 17 thousand people in person. Now, you’re able to find her on Facebook!

SpeakUp4MentalHealth – with Amy Gamble is a Facebook page recently created with the vision of a community of people who can talk more openly about mental health. Monday through friday she will provide coping tips, education, and resources to any one who joins the page. And each day has its own theme like motivational Monday, work it out wednesday and feel good friday.

She says it’s all in an effort to bring people together during tough times.

I’m hoping to develop a really large platform. Primarily because the feedback that I’ve gotten over the years from hundreds of people is that i’ve been able to help people and inspire people. I get that message a lot. So, I felt like if I broadened the platform that more people could be reached. And providing important information that is reliable and credible is key. Amy Gamble

Mental Health Advocate

Amy also added she will be launching a Youtube page for more tips very soon.

You can join her Facebook page ‘SpeakUp4MentalHealth‘ – with Amy Gamble,” to get in on the action when daily live’s start on June 1st.

