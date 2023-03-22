WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)– Trinity Health System’s Second Annual Go Red For Women lunch was to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

But it was also to support Sherrie Dunlevy, a nominee in the American Heart Association’s Women Of Impact campaign.

They want to see more research devoted toward heart disease in women, since they say it’s the number one killer of women, while only 38% of people in any study are women.

“It’s really important to raise awareness so women know the little things they can do to lower their blood pressure, increase their activity, eat smart so they can keep their heart healthy and most of all to ask their primary care to check to make sure they’re in line,” said Laurie Labishak, director of marketing at Trinity Health System.

“The last event we’re having is called Self Care Saturday,” noted Dunlevy. “It’s April 1 from 9 to noon at the Highlands Events Center. “The whole idea behind that is to let them learn how taking care of yourself, how to reduce stress, anxiety, how to prevent burnout, what we’re doing that’s burning us out, how to get better sleep. These are all things that we need to address to so can take better care of ourselves.”

This year, they say, half the proceeds of the Go Red For Women lunch will go to Women Of Impact nominee Sherrie Dunlevy, and the other half to Trinity’s Cardiology Fund.

That fund helps women with a little support while going through cardiac treatments.