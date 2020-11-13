Gov. Justice issues new indoor face-covering requirement

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Justice issued a new indoor face covering requirement during his COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

The indoor face covering requires:

Face covering worn at all times in all public places

face covering does not apply to children under the age of 9 or anyone that has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

Face covering does not apply when you are at a restaurant and actively consuming food or drink or in a closed room by yourself

All businesses must post signs and ensure requirement is being followed

Face Covering takes effect Saturday, November 14 at 12:00 AM

If businesses do not comply and the numbers go up Gov. Justice said the next measure would be to close these businesses down.

“I’m speaking directly to business owners,” said the Governor. “If you ask a patron to wear a mask and they totally refuse and try to enter your business they are obstructing justice. Call the local police. If you decide you are just not going to do that as an individual business then you are obstructing justice.”

