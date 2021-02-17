Gov. Justice Plans To Reduce Restrictions On Schools And Businesses

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Justice announced that he plans on easing the restrictions on schools and businesses in West Virginia Friday.

West Virginia has had 32 straight days where active cases have decreased.

Gov. Justice says he is meeting with his pandemic team today and tomorrow to update the people of West Virginia on Friday during his coronavirus briefing.

“I think we can move in that direction now,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice mentioned the blended school schedule could be changed on Friday.

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 9 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 289 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

