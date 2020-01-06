Health officials hopeful for lower vaping rates following recent law changes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Vaping deaths among teens have become a hot topic across the country in recent months as vaping quickly approaches an epidemic.

In an effort to combat the numbers, the U.S. Food and Drug Association has banned fruit and mint flavored e-cigarettes from the smoking industry.

President Trump also raised the minimum age requirement to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

Although recent law changes did not eliminate vaping completely, local health officials are optimistic the country is moving in the right direction.

Well, they’re good moves to try to prevent other or future illnesses. However, smoking and vaping are still legal products. You can still purchase it. And it still is a leading cause of death and disability among Americans. We’re probably never going to get to the point of saying ‘we aren’t going to have them anymore.’ But, we’re beginning to say ‘listen, these products do cause harm.’ And as a result of the way they’re targeted and marketed or produced, they need to change. Howard Gamble, Administrator of the Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says he also expects more vaping law changes in the near future.

