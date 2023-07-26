WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The next few days are going to be miserable with temperatures in the 90’s and make anyone want to go inside to get some cool air.

Unfortunately, that is not always an option for people, especially those struggling with homelessness.

The homeless population is more vulnerable to heat stress on any summer day, and having high heat like this only increases the risk.

7News spoke with a local physician about what we can do to help keep those in need stay cool during these hot summer months.

Dr. William Mercer, a physician with Project Hope, says the homeless population faces several issues during the summer months many people do not think about or take into consideration.

Mercer says high heat can affect those who sleep in tents to suffer from insomnia.

Also, food can spoil quickly and if eaten, can cause a food borne illness.

Dehydration is another huge issue among the homeless population, especially on hot summer days.

All of these factors put these individuals at a much higher risk for heat exhaustion and could even cause a heat stroke – a deadly illness if not properly treated.

“What our community could do is, we’re always looking for water in the little fans and had to bow hat or straw hat. They can always drop them off here at the soup kitchen. That would really help. What we worry about with people we serve is what the heat can do to you. You know, we’re all familiar with heat exhaustion and heat stroke.” Dr. William Mercer | Physician, Project Hope

The next few days are going to be extremely hot.

Dr. Mercer says if you see someone laying out on the hot pavement or in the grass, do not automatically assume it’s a drug-related problem.

Heat exhaustion could cause a person to pass out and he suggests calling 911 for help.

Catholic Charities and The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling are open and available to help people cool off as well as provide them with plenty of cold water.

For more details on how you can help The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, visit their website.