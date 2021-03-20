Homeless and home bound population on the Health Department’s radar for vaccinating

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The homeless and homebound populations aren’t facing the pandemic alone. Medical officials in Ohio County tell us they’ve already vaccinated many of them.

They call the homeless extremely vulnerable to the virus. But so are those serving them. That includes those that work at the Soup Kitchen, Catholic charities, Shelters, and other support agencies out there.

And because of that, medial officials are vaccinating them as well.

And Ohio County medical official Howard Gamble believe both the homeless and homebound populations need to be vaccinated.

“Keep in mind, for the homeless population… a little more problematic for any infectious disease. One that can pass around in the homeless community really quickly. But we have a lot of support agencies that provide something to them. So, you need to vaccinate that population as well because if it gets in there, you’re having agencies supporting those individuals, you can pass that virus very quickly.” Howard Gamble, Administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says both the homebound and homeless populations are challenging to vaccinate.

On one hand, Gamble says it can be hard to get the vaccine to the homeless population, and it requires some planning to get the shots to those who are stuck at home.