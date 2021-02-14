How to save life on National Organ Donor Day

Ohio County, WV (WTRF)- It’s Valentine’s Day, but this could also be the day you choose to save a life! It’s also National Organ Donor Day.

More than 114,000 people could lose their life if they don’t have an organ transplant in time. That’s because there’s not enough organs for everyone.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller introduces us to someone who’s living proof that organ donation does save lives.

Even advocates like Jody Miller stand by this.

“It’s very simple… Organ donors save lives.” Jody Miller, local organ donation advocate

And that’s what advocates like Jody Miller live by.

She’s seen it turn lives around, but that takes Miller back to a tragedy 13 years ago. Her daughter Heather was killed in a car crash. She was just 21.

But she’s saved 4 complete strangers lives just by being an organ donor, along with enhancing the lives of 50.

“She left us a gift of organ donation, so there’s these strangers lives that she touched, and she gave our family hope from that.” Jody Miller, local organ donation advocate

And Amanda Jenkins is living proof that that can and does save lives.

She’s a survivor, thanks to multiple transplants.

“It’s just a very emotional experience.” Amanda Jenkins, donor recipient

Jenkins was living with cystic fibrosis… something she was born with. It’s a genetic disease that affects a lot of organs but mostly the lungs.

Exactly 4 years ago from last Friday, she got the call she was waiting for, and that was the beginning of the rest of her life.

“I just had a feeling that was the call.” Amanda Jenkins, donor recipient

Then 13 months later, she had her transplant, which gives her the life she has today as a mother and wife.

“Everybody asks you know has there been anything major, but it’s just every day. I get to experience everyday life with my family.” Amanda Jenkins, donor recipient

She has nothing but her donor to thank for it.

“I just, you know, am grateful for the last four years that my donor has given me, and there are no words to ever express how thankful I am.” Amanda Jenkins, donor recipient

And only hopes that others make the decision, like her donor did, to save a life.

“A lot of people say ‘Oh, they wouldn’t want my organs.’ You don’t know that. Just register, and if that time would come, and you would be eligible to donate, let the doctors decide because you could save a life like mine.” Amanda Jenkins, donor recipient

Only about 36% of West Virginians are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors, but you can change that. Just register to www.core.org/register.