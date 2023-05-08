(WTRF)

You are rare, and you are needed.

May is National Trauma Awareness month.

It’s when more people are traveling or just outside being active.

Accidents are more prevalent.

And O negative is the universal donor.

So when an accident victim is rushed to the hospital and there’s no time to determine their blood type, O negative can be given to them.

“So until the patient can be typed and that type of blood actually be given to them, O negative is the substitute until then,” said Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley. “We need to make sure that there’s plenty of O negative blood. And since less than 4% of the population has O negative blood, we’re putting out this special appeal right now.”

They are urging O negative donors to come forward and schedule an appointment to give blood.

They say the easiest way is to download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, which will list the nearest blood drives with times and dates.

On the morning of your appointment, you can do a Rapid Pass, by answering your health history questions on the phone.

It can reduce your in-person wait time by up to 15 minutes.

Red Cross officials say they are not in an emergency situation right now.

They just want to make sure that doesn’t happen.