COVID-19 School Map turns Brooke and Hancock gold, others stay remote for coming week

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The new color-coded school map was just released for the Ohio Valley.

Marshall, Ohio, and Tyler Counties all remain in the orange range from last week.

That means athletic and extra-curricular activities will be limited to conditioning only.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Hancock moved to gold from green last week.

Marshall County Schools released Saturday evening that they will continue into remote learning following the orange reading on the school map with in-person learning intended to resume on Nov. 23rd, but that is tentative.

