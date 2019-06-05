Liquid Detergent Packet Dangers

Liquid laundry detergent packets have caused serious health concerns over the past years. This is due to accidental ingestion from young children. Because of this, manufacturers have imposed child-proof regulations on packaging.

Now, more often, teenagers looking for thrills and pushed by social media challenges, consume these packets intentionally.

A clinical psychologist from Wheeling Hospital states that the structure of the teenage mind is constantly changing. This prevents them from recognizing risky behavior.

He also says that younger children may copycat older siblings.

Clinical psychologist, Dr. John McFadden, discusses that “it’s striking the number of calls to poison centers as a result of these detergent pods, it goes into the tens of thousands. It’s just critically important that parents stress the dangers of, there have been some deaths linked to the soap pods. Very serious consequences.”

Typically, small children are prone to exploring and accessing household items. Parents must safeguard all hazardous substances.