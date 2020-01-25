Local health official talks flu prevention techniques

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Health officials are reporting widespread influenza activity across the country, including in the Mountain State.

However, some simple techniques can prevent you and others from catching the flu.

Stay home, drink lots of fluids, rest, take meds to treat fevers or body aches and wash hands as much as possible — avoid contact with others. Dr. Wijdan Suwaid, Family Physician at Wheeling Hospital

Although it may be enticing to grab Tylenol to alleviate fevers and body aches, health experts suggest taking antiviral medication within 48 hours of noticing symptoms.

Everybody knows about Tamiflu and it is recommend to start as soon as possible — within 48 hour from the symptoms starting. Dr. Wijdan Suwaid, Family Physician at Wheeling Hospital

The flu can be a deadly illness and it is important to recognize those associated symptoms once they begin to appear.

Difficulty breathing — if you start having any chest pain, abdominal pain. If you can’t eat — you get confused ,feel dizzy. These are all red flags that you have to seek medical attention. Dr. Wijdan Suwaid, Family Physician at Wheeling Hospital

Health experts also recommend to stay home from school or work for four to five days if diagnosed with the flu.

Latest Posts: