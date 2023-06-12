WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s that time again.

Tick season is here and there are some tips that can help protect you and your family.

Ticks are prevalent all year round, but experts say we should be on the lookout for ticks especially during the warmer months.

It’s imperative to check yourself, your kids and your pets regularly especially after spending time outdoors.

Ticks transmit bacteria and their illnesses like Lyme disease onto us.

A couple of important tips to know about ticks is they cannot fly and they can’t jump on you or your pet.

Unfortunately, they’re so tiny, sometimes even as small as a pencil point, making it practically impossible to see them or even feel them on your skin.

Local health experts say you should seek medical attention if you see a tick on yourself.

and don’t believe you can safely remove it by yourself.

It used to be we tested you to make sure you did or didn’t have it. Nowadays with the prevalence of Lyme and that’s the keyword prevalence. It’s so prevalent we don’t wait for tests. We just start you on antibiotics because long term, if you don’t, long term problems are pretty bad. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Ohio Co. Health Dept.

The CDC offers recommendations on their website if you come in contact with a tick.

It is also important to tell you that there is one extremely rare tick-borne illness called babesiosis that’s on the rise in the US.

Health experts say babesiosis is caused by the Babesia parasite that can be carried by deer ticks in both the northeast and midwest parts of the United States.

The CDC also reports that in some rare occasions, it can be deadly.

For more information you can check out the CDC’s website.