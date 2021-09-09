High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Magnolia High School closed due to COVID

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Magnolia High School will be closed to students, due to circumstances caused by COVID-19, September 10-September 19, 2021.

All extra-curricular and co-curricular events scheduled during this time are either canceled or will be scheduled for another date when we return to in-person instruction.

.Teachers will be teaching remotely.

The WCS Tech Team will be in the MHS parking lot from 8:30-10:00 to assist anyone from MHS experiencing laptop issues. This includes students who may not have previously been issued a laptop or who need a replacement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter