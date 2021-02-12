Many US healthcare workers refusing to take vaccine

Ohio County, WV (WTRF)- CBS News reports many healthcare workers across the US just aren’t taking the vaccine by choice.

Even other sources are reporting this.

According to LA Times, one in five frontline nurses and doctors have refused it at one of their area-hospitals, and this isn’t unheard of in other areas as well, including Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

And to medical officials, the vaccine can protect us from COVID.

But while the US is rolling it out to frontline workers, some are on the fence.

“Some of them are hesitating, and then once they see some of these individuals getting it, not having side-effects of having very minimal side-effects, then those of those that are hesitant might go forward and try to the vaccine.” Pattie Kimpel, infection control Coordinator of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

This isn’t all that alarming to Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, as they’ve seen some of their own feeling the same way. However, most aren’t refusing it.

Wheeling Hospital has had 63% of their workers get vaccinated.

“We’re very happy about that.” Dr. Clark Milton, director of Corporate Health at Wheeling Hospital

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital has also had over 60% vaccinated so far.

“That’s a pretty good number.” Pattie Kimpel, infection control Coordinator of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

And medical officials believe that number will only grow.

“As more and more people are vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, we’re seeing pretty good responses in general, and not a lot of adverse effects that this seems to be turning with more positive with acceptance to taking the vaccine.” Dr. Clark Milton, director of Corporate Health at Wheeling Hospital

Whether you’re a healthcare worker or not, both Dr. Milton and Kimpel have faith in the vaccine. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine are still about 95% effective.

“That is pretty high odds. Lots better than some of our other vaccines give us.” Pattie Kimpel, infection control Coordinator of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

“The take home is it’s 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and the seriousness of death.” Dr. Clark Milton, director of Corporate Health at Wheeling Hospital

If you’re unsure if you should take the vaccine, whether it’s allergies, you have a compromised immune system or you’re pregnant, medical officials say talk to your physician.