Marshall Co. Schools increase cleaning, provide health tips amid pneumonia cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A virus is spreading throughout Marshall County Schools.

The Marshall County Health Department has been contacted about an unusual number of children out with pneumonia.

In fact, there have been almost 50 cases identified since last week.

The cases started at Cameron and Hilltop Elementary Schools but the illness has now made it’s way through most schools in Marshall County.

Nearly every school has reported cases and again, this isn’t just for Marshall County. The state has reported to us that it is all over. Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

There are many misconceptions of how the virus is transmitted person to person.

You could have pneumonia and I could stand right next to you. It’s not transmitted that way. It’s transmitted like coughing, sneezing and that and getting it on people. Tom Cook, Administrator of Marshall County Health Department

Because of so many people in one area, contaminated objects can be anywhere in schools.

For that reason, Marshall County Schools are doing everything in their power to get ahead of this outbreak.

We got approved disinfectants from the state department and began cleaning with those right away. On Monday, we increased the custodial staff so they can start cleaning all of the surfaces a little more intensely than usual. We recently purchased an ionizer, which sprays disinfectants on surfaces that we’ve been running in the evening just to get ahead of all this. Tom Cook, Administrator of Marshall County Health Department

Making sure surfaces are germ free is a step in the right direction but Cook wants to make sure kids are doing one important thing to help eliminate the spreading of germs.

Hand washing. Hand washing is one of the key things when you cough or sneeze into the elbow or a facial tissue. Get rid of that stuff — wash your hands in between. Tom Cook, Administrator of Marshall County Health Department

Cook also says the cause of this type of pneumonia is still being investigated so it’s difficult to say how to avoid it.

However, he does suggest frequent hand washing, plenty of rest and staying home if there is any sign of symptoms.