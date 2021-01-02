LATEST UPDATE: Marshall County Health Dept. is no longer taking vaccination appointments — limit reached

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Officials from the Marshall County Health Department told 7News that they have reached their 100 person limit for the COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Monday.

They are not taking further calls.

The first number the department listed for an appointment line was not working this morning, and health department Threat Preparedness Director Mark Ackerman explained that his office was working with the phone company to try to restore service.

Residents were then asked to call the health department number, but some callers to 7News reported trouble getting through on that line as well.

Marshall County residents age 80 or older are now being asked to call a different number to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations for Monday.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL THIS NUMBER:

(304) 845-7840, ext. 101

7News received several calls from Marshall County residents who tried to make an appointment Saturday morning through the dedicated vaccination number, 304-551-4296.

That number is not working.

Mark Ackermann of the Marshall County Health Department explained that the phone line was down but the provider had not yet restored it.

