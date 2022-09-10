OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Monkeypox vaccine is becoming more readily available.

It has now been distributed to county health departments in West Virginia.

The Ohio County Health Department has received a supply.

Administrator Howard Gamble says it can still only be given to people in three categories–public health workers, contacts of cases and people with certain lifestyles that may have exposed them to the virus.

Whether gay, bisexual, men having sex with men, transgender, non-binary and have had sex within the last 14 days with multiple partners. We don’t question any other details, we don’t ask for anything else, as long as the individual matches that, they can get vaccinated. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Ohio County Health Department

The vaccine is available by appointment.

Call the health department to get scheduled, and you can receive the monkeypox shot.

There are eight cases of monkeypox in West Virginia at this time.

One is in Morgantown.