More West Virginians to qualify for benefits with new WIC income guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Nutrition Services, announced Tuesday that new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) have been released.

The new guidelines show that a family of four can earn up to $47,638 and still qualify for WIC program benefits. This is a $1,203 increase from last year and will allow more West Virginia families to enroll in the program. DHHR officials said.

“Our goal is to provide nutrition and breastfeeding services and information that help keep West Virginia families healthy,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, Commissioner and State Health Officer for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Currently, West Virginia WIC serves nearly 35,000 mothers and young children monthly. With the expanded income guidelines, we can serve more families,” Slemp said.

West Virginia WIC currently serves 75% of all babies born in the state, according to a DHHR news release. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition and breastfeeding education, nutritious foods and access to maternal, prenatal and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.

The new income guidelines are: