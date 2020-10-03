Next Hood’s & Trauberts Pharmacies Drive Up Flu Shot Clinic Tuesday

There’s another drive-up flu shot clinic, but it’s only for adults this time… meaning 18 years and older.

No need to pre-register at this one. Just show up.

All it takes is 5 minutes once you get there. You’ll fill out the paperwork, give them your insurance card and pull up to the next tent… whereas if you actually go into a pharmacy to get your flu shot, you might have to wait longer.

Pharmacists say there’s been a steady flow of traffic here… It’s quick and easy.

“I think everyone’s wanting to get a flu shot this year, especially with the illnesses going around, and everybody who’s gone by says it’s been a great experience, and that it’s easy and painless, and they can get on with their day.” Melissa Hood Benges, pharmacist

This clinic in Follansbee closed hours ago. But if you’ve missed it, there’s another one the Hood’s & Trauberts Pharmacies is holding this Tuesday.

It won’t be much different from this one.

It’ll be from 4 to 7 pm at 1425 Commerce Street in Wellsburg.