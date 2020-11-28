Ohio County sees over 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Health Department is announcing 43 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday.

The health department reports a total of 1552 cases, including eighteen (18) deaths for the entirety of the pandemic.

Starting Monday, November 30th, and running until December 5th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County.

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 30-December 5, 2020

11 am-4 pm

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department

355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

Warwood Fire Station, Station 9

1301 Richland Avenue

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5

11 North Wabash Street

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions.