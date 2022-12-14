STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Few things can bring a dramatic stop to your daily routine like nerve pain.

Whether it’s an occasional minor ache or a constant everyday problem, it’s hard to focus on anything else.

That’s why the temptation of fast relief through opioids, along with their common availability, have led to a serious and widespread epidemic of abuse…especially after surgery.

They need long-term pain medication, so they take them, and eventually they get used to the pain medication and then they take more. Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, Interventional Pain Management Physician, Trinity Health System

But Trinity Health System is letting patients know there are so many other routes out of daily discomfort…no medication necessary.

Their new pain management procedures allow patients to bypass open-back surgery altogether, and possibly go home the same day.

Our speciality has grown so much, we even offer minimally invasive spine interventions, some of them actually treating the real problem, rather than blocking or reducing the inflammation. Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, Interventional Pain Management Physician, Trinity Health System

Using computer models, Dr. Srinivasan showed us why chronic pain doesn’t have to mean chronic medicine use.

The Cornerloc method only takes two tiny skin incisions. The Verteflex procedure helps those with pain going through the back and into the legs. And a spinal injection called oblation actually kills the nerve producing axial back pain.

They notice like 70 to 80 percent relief, and they’ve been really happy with their results, and happy to do their normal activities with less pain. Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, Interventional Pain Management Physician, Trinity Health System

He says nowadays, even if opioids have to be prescribed, there are safer ways to bring relief.

Less intense ones include what’s called a Butrans patch, which brings far fewer opportunities for abuse.

You just put one patch, and then it slowly releases the medication through the skin, and that’s more steady pain control rather than taking oxycodone four times a day. Dr. Suresh Srinivasan, Interventional Pain Management Physician, Trinity Health System

So many ways to make the pain stop, and so many reasons not to push through it in silence—because you have options beyond opioids.

Trinity recommends going to your primary care doctor first to figure out where you can get the appropriate referrals.