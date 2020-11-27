More than 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department is reporting 54 new positive cases and three new probable cases for Friday.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1,031 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

432 people are currently in isolation at home, 12 people are hospitalized and 716 people have recovered.

COVID-19 testing will continue Monday through Friday at the Health Department from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing will be available next Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and December 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

