Pediatric medicine now more accessible in panhandle

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – First Steps Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Weirton has recently partnered with WVU Medicine Children’s. Patients in the panhandle now have access to tele-medicine. First Steps pediatrics recognized that many of their patients were missing appointments so they wanted to connect Morgantown doctors with panhandlers. Cardiology, neurology and neurosurgery, endocrinology, and gastroenterology specialists are now in the northern panhandle.

First Steps Pediatrician, Dr. Anna Suray, told 7News “having to take a day off of work kids out of school it’s almost like an event having to drive to Morgantown to see these doctors so now within our practice a parent can bring in their child see their specialist face to face via the tele-medicine conference room and have their encounters and then get back to their day and not have to travel that distance.”

The tele-medicine program has already started and patients have already expressed good feedback.

