WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Summertime means more people are spending their time outdoors in the sunshine and warm weather.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With these outdoor festivities, there is an increased risk of being exposed to outdoor poisons.

Protecting yourself and your family is simple with these three tips from the West Virginia Poison Control Center.

Read the Directions – Reading the directions on each product such as tiki torches and pool chemicals are vital to prevent poisoning yourself or others around you.

“The biggest thing to do when you’re dealing with something that could be a potential poison is to make sure that you’re following the directions on the package. So, for example, a pool Chemical, if it says to mix a pool chemical with some other product like water, you would follow the directions exactly as it says.” Carissa McBurney | Community Outreach Coordinator, WV Poison Control Center

Store Products in Original Containers – Never transfer products into food or drink containers and do not store cleaning products, pool chemcials or tiki torche fuel near food or drinks.

Always put child-resistant caps back on a child-resistant container correctly following each use.

Keep torch fuels and lighter fluids away from reach of children. Some poisons, like tiki torch fuel, could be confused for apple juice. Torch or lighter fluid can easily be inhaled into the lungs if swallowed, causing serious injury and/or death.

Protect your eye and lungs – Carrissa McBurney, community outreach coordinator with West Virginia Poison Center, says that pool chemicals are the most common poison to misuse.

She says when using the chemicals, open them carefully in a well-ventilated area. Do not lean over the container while you are opening it.

If you are outside, make sure the wind is blowing away from your face and not in the direction of others.

If you or someone you’re with inhaled or ingested a potentially poisonous product, call the West Virginia Poison Center toll-free number 1-800-222-1222. Do not wait for symptoms to appear before taking action.

West Virginia Poison Control Center also has a Facebook page and website where they regularly provide comprehensive information around poison prevention.