HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia DHHR will be in New Cumberland this week, holding re-vaccination clinics.

This is for anyone who received a lower than authorized dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Davis Brothers Pharmacy.

Those people were given the shot between April and November of this year.

The clinic is located at 1420 Mountaineer Circle. Health officials will be there today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.