Ringing in the New Year with a new you: Athletic trainers share tips for getting in shape

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Trying to ring in the New Year with a new you?

Only five short days remain until 2022 and many of us have New Year’s resolutions in mind. For some, that might mean getting back in shape.

Once the new year does begin, those resolutions to get healthy can be tough to keep up with. If you find yourself falling behind, athletic trainers have tips to help.

First, make a realistic plan. If your goal is to lose 50 pounds, break it down to four pounds a month. It’s also a good idea to take it slow. Trainers say try to work out a half an hour to 45 minutes at the gym at first, and only work on certain parts of your body.

If you aren’t losing weight as quickly as you thought, don’t worry.

We all have been there where you have been, okay? So, don’t even be intimidated, discouraged, or anything like that. When people come into the gym, they want to gain everything back in one day. It didn’t take one day to put everything on, so it’s not gonna take one day to get everything back. James Youngblood, Wellness Director, Wheeling YMCA

For those who’ve been out of shape for a while, trainers recommend seeing your doctor for a check-up before you start a workout routine.