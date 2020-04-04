Staying close as a family through technology

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – “Not being able to interact with them physically is hard. Normally before this happened, I’m their babysitter,” said Carolyn Schmidli.

Carolyn Schmidli misses her grandchildren. But she has decided to spend the last 23 days quarantined with her husband in an effort to keep herself and family members safe.

“Telling the Public to stay inside during this Globel Pandemic has many families still finding ways to stay in touch, anywhere from Facetime, “Hi Dad.” To apps such as Zoom, staying in touch is now easier than it’s ever been.”

Every week, Carolyn virtually gathers to play card games with her grandchildren, her son Kevin Schmidli and his wife Amanda. Kevin has been working from home as Bellaire’s middle school teacher and assistant athletic director. The Bellaire school district has continued instruction through the use of Google classroom.

“It’s an adjustment for everybody. Not many teachers were doing a lot of online stuff before this happened but we’re all kind of flying by the seat of our pants and making it work the best we can,” said Kevin Schmidli.

With 3 school-aged sons, the Schmidli’s have taken it upon themselves to get back into a schedule of doing things.

“This week we kind of structured our day to be more like a classroom and they really appreciated it. Despite the fact that we went from playing video games for 8-9 hours a day, they seemed to really enjoy it.’

Amanda says having her husband and 3 sons home has its benefits.

“It’s nice to be able to come home and not be like “omg this place looks like a bomb.”

And as for the oldest, senior Tanner Schmidli, he is feeling hopeful.

“As long as I can get my diploma and somehow possibly walk across the stage or something like that, that’s definitely the big hope.”

And although staying inside isn’t ideal, this family has learned some life lessons.

“The one thing that I just said to someone was the one thing that I used to complain about was being busy during school and now I don’t do anything and I kind of wish I had that busy life back,” said Tanner Schmidli.

“I have so much to be thankful for. You don’t really realize how much you have until you don’t have access to it. Until it’s taken away and then you’re like, “wow I really am blessed,” said Carolyn Schmidli.