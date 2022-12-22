WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – ‘Tis the season to travel.

Going away from home with kids has a lot of challenges. The West Virginia Poison Center has a few reminders if you are visiting others for the holidays, or if you’ll have children staying with you.

First, look around and see what could be a danger.

Take a look around and assess what could be a problem in that location. Carissa McBurney, Community Outreach Coordinator, West Virginia Poison Center

Then lock away all possible poisons in places that little hands can’t reach. That includes cleaning supplies and medications.

If you’re the one visiting a home with children in it, there’s a simple way you can keep them safe.

Make sure that you’re not keeping medicine or potential poison in your luggage or purse, especially if there are young children or pets around that could easily get into that purse or luggage to access medicine or any type of poison. Carissa McBurney, Community Outreach Coordinator, West Virginia Poison Center

If you’re staying in a hotel, still follow the same precautions. Typically rooms don’t have cleaning supplies, but the West Virginia Poison Center says check just in case. Also, take a look at the floors to make sure the previous occupants didn’t drop any medication that a cleaning crew may have missed.

If you do need them in an emergency, the West Virginia Poison Center is available 24/7, even on holidays. When you call, you will be answered by a doctor, nurse or pharmacist with special knowledge of poison. 1-800-222-1222.