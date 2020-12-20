Vaccine hesitancy: Do high-profile vaccinations like those of WV leaders sway public opinion?

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Dec. 19 (Courtesy: The Office of Joe Manchin)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s become a trend nationwide, health care workers and elected officials getting the COVID-19 vaccine on-camera or going public about getting it.

In West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was the first elected official to get it and now both U.S. senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced they’ve gotten the shot.

But do public vaccinations make much of a difference to the general public who probably won’t get a vaccination until mid-2021?

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, 27% of the population remains uncertain, with Republicans, rural Americans, and 35% of black adults the most hesitant to get the vaccine.

“I’m on medicine that’s been around for 30 years — they’re still finding out about new side effects from it, I’m not going to put something in my body and them not even be responsible for what happens afterward,” said one man named Adam in South Charleston.

Most people 13 News approached Saturday afternoon said they were unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, others didn’t want to rush into anything.

“If the vaccine gets out there and the education behind it supports that it’d be good for us right off the bat, not just a knee-jerk type thing,” said another man.

According to the Governor’s Office more of the Pfizer vaccine arrives in the state this week, although not as much as originally promised.

The Moderna vaccine is about a week behind that.