An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) So there’s a lot of anticipation about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine’s possible authorization in the near future.



It has a lower percent of effectiveness than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines– 66 percent.



But it is easier to ship, store and use, and it only requires one shot, not two.



We asked Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble how helpful it would be…if it receives the go-ahead.