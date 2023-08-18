BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – For years there’s been a program working its way through Ohio that helps veterans, first responders and law enforcement retake control of their lives.

eTMS is a non-invasive treatment for PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions.

Most importantly, it improves quality of life.

The program now has five locations across the Buckeye State.

The newest one is at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

“It’s restoring marriages. It’s relieving in pain. It’s just a quality of life machine that everybody needs to take advantage of. There’s not a single person out there who who couldn’t benefit from this at all.” Dirk Harkins, Peer to Peer Mentor, eTMS Ohio

33 people per day are treated between all the locations in Ohio.

Those patients are seeing drastic changes in the quality of their lives, especially when it comes to sleep.

“The first thing I noticed was I was getting more sleep. You get better quality sleep you have a better start on your day. It helped me when some things would upset me. I now have a pause or I just take things with a grain of salt and don’t get too upset or too excited about things that happen daily.” Brian Majewski, Peer to Peer Mentor, eTMS Ohio

eTMS treatments are 15 minutes per day, five days a week, for six weeks.

It can help with a variety of conditions including PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, substance use disorders, mental illness, sexual trauma and even concussions.

“That’s a very short amount of time to get the rest of your life back.” Dirk Harkins, Peer to Peer Mentor, eTMS Ohio

The program is free for all veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

It also relies heavily on Peer to Peer Mentors, which are veterans who have been through the treatments and can encourage others to participate and see the benefits.

“I have a lot in common with the veterans. A lot of the folks that I talk to have been in combat and have had those stories and those memories and those experiences. I myself have have some, so I can relate to their to their stories and they can relate to mine as well. They feel a little bit more comfortable talking to somebody that’s actually has the problems of PTSD or the other sleep disorders.” Brian Majewski, Peer to Peer Mentor, eTMS Ohio

“I woke up for four days in a row and didn’t have a headache. I said if that’s all that happened to me I’ll go home and be happy, but it did so much more for me.”

Dirk Harkins, Peer to Peer Mentor, eTMS Ohio

Right now, eTMS Ohio has locations in New Lexington, Youngstown, Barnesville, Columbus and Centerville. The program plans to add more in the coming months.

If you’d like to learn more call 614-665-7905 or visit etmsohio.com.