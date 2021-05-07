What to do if your child is dealing with a mental illness

Charleston, WV (WTRF)-Your child may be fighting a mental illness without you even knowing it.

But you’re not alone.

Mental Health America reports one in six children has a serious mental illness.

If you’re child seems to act drastically differently, mental health advocates urge you to think about seeking help.



You may start to notice your child not eating to sleeping well. They may lose interest in socializing and playing with friends, and seem anxious, sad, or worried.

If you’re child is like this, advocates say parents need to step in. This means you should talk openly with your child about mental health, let them know it’s okay, and seek treatment. Advocates say the sooner you act, the better.

“We know that about 1 in 6 kids are dealing with a serious mental health issue, and we know that outcomes are better the sooner treatment is initiated, so it’s very important to find help if you feel your child is suffering.” Sheila Moran, director of marketing and communications for First Choice Services

Advocates say it’s difficult to find help often times. But you don’t have to do it alone.

If you call First Choice Services’ Children Crisis and Referral Line, they can find you the help you need in your community.

The 24/7 number to call is 1(844) HELP-4-WV.