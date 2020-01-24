Wheeling Health Right reporting increased visits from patients with flu, illness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It has not been your typical snowy and freezing winter across the Ohio Valley and many residents are taking advantage.

However, Wheeling Health Right is urging residents to not be deceived by the “good” weather after reporting a 35 percent increase in sick patients since the holiday season.

Cold, flu, upper respiratory complaints. The flu has become virulent here in the Ohio Valley. Kids, adults, moms, dads, grandma, grandpa. They’re coming in with cough — nagging cough that’s been going on. Laryngitis, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. Some people have the fever — some people don’t. Shawn Core, Clinic Director at Wheeling Health Right

Core says antibiotics are useless against the flu virus. Therefore, she encourages patients with an illness to remain at home, rest and stay hydrated.

Stay away from people, so you don’t spread this. It’s just been spreading because it’s warm and people are going out. They’re bored. And we’re seeing a lot more of it. Shawn Core, Clinic Director at Wheeling Health Right

Although temperatures are warmer than normal around this time of the year, Core is reminding everyone that is still January.

She also says a patient recently paid a visit to Wheeling Health Right wearing flip-flops.

