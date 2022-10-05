WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair on Friday, October 7.

Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the most vendors they have had yet, with some special activities in store.

The Health Fair is completely free, with a no cost Chinese Auction, live music, giveaways, and lunch provided.

As opposed to past years, this year, the vendors are not limited to health care, which Janice Carenbauer says will bring in a fresh window to the Health Fair.

She says the months of planning and preparation will be worth it for anyone who attends.

”I think one of the biggest things they can expect that brings the people in are our fun giveaways,” said Carenbauer. “There will be tons of prizes and giveaways… From legal aid, to Medicaid, to AAA membership, to things for birthing moms and young children, we’re covering all ages – male, female, children. Everything will be covered this Health Fair.”

With all the opportunities and freebies going on, everyone will certainly be “Falling For Health” this Friday.