Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Basketball fans around the world flock to arenas just to see their favorite team nail that game-winning shot.

It’s not too different from the adrenaline after winning a jackpot at the slots.

But when that desire for fun becomes a need, that’s when the trouble starts—especially when you

begin to hurt the ones who love you just to feel it.

We’ve gotten calls from people who have literally found out through the mail that they had a second mortgage they didn’t know anything about, or have seen their entire savings or retirement accounts drained. Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication, 1-800 Gambler

Placing a wager on a computer may not seem very similar to abusing drugs or alcohol.

But the dangerous mental conditioning it creates has the same life-destroying consequences–and the

same inability to stop.

People do have a withdrawal. It may not be a physical withdrawal but it’s certainly

an emotional withdrawal. Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication, 1-800 Gambler

She explains that many habits in our lives have the same addicting effects.

But when people tie their money to their impulses, they place one bet—or fifty—too many.

If you’ve ever taken an electronic device from someone, let’s say you have a child, and you say ‘ok, you’ve got to give up your tablet for the day, you’ve exceeded your time,’ how angry they tend to get, now imagine that you’re an adult but your whole life savings is wrapped up in that game. Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication, 1-800 Gambler

That’s why 1-800 Gambler has 50 counselors statewide, trained specifically to help problem gamblers look more realistically at their money.

It might seem like losing money would be a motivation to stop.

But that’s often what keeps them going—they’re putting too much stock in the few times they do win.

People start out gambling recreationally, and then they end up not sticking to the limit that they’ve set for themselves, and they end up chasing the loss. Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communication, 1-800 Gambler

West Virginia’s counselors can help with something as concrete as making a debt management plan, to counseling for marriages that are on the rocks from betting.

So reach out before there’s a problem, because even if your favorite college team can come through on

the clutch, that three-point drain isn’t worth a drain on your bank account.

If you’re not sure about whether or not you need to see someone about your gaming, 1800Gambler.net

has a free screening tool.