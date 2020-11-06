WV to continue the two map system

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing on Friday, Gov. Justice announced that two map system will still be in affect

Gov. Justice said on Thursday he spoke with Clayton Burch, State Superintendent, and asked him to get together with the rest of coronavirus panel to come back with an independent recommendation without his interference.

“I want to listen to those experts, ” said Gov. Justice.

The panel said that they feel like they have to continue using the existing educational map and the County Alert Map to guide them through the decisions on these counties.

The panel added that they are aware that these are difficult decisions that they have to make.

Gov. Justice added that we need to continue testing, even if you don’t feel like you have the coronavirus.

You can view the latest County Alert Map below.

The WV Department of Education Map will be released tomorrow at 5 PM