Heavy rain floods apartments, tenants displaced

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Downpours throughout the day on Thursday led to flooding in certain pockets of the Ohio Valley.

The Wellsburg Unity Apartments had to be evacuated due to water on the ground level.

First responders got the call around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said flash flooding off of a nearby hill allowed four to six inches of water to seep into the building. If that wasn’t enough, a smoke alarm was also going off at the time officials arrived due to burnt food.

Despite the chaos, all tenants will have somewhere dry to sleep tonight.

We got the residents of the second and third floors moved back in. The residents of the first floor are being transported to Weirton to a hotel to stay for however long it’s going to take for them to get cleaned up.” Scott Kins, 1st Assistant Chief, Wellsburg VFD

Tenants on the second and third floors returned to their apartments around 6:00 p.m.

Nearby fire departments including Beach Bottom responded to the scene, along with local police and the county sheriff’s office.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration is still working on the ground floor.

Heavy rains caused trouble on other Ohio Valley roadways as well.

One of the problem sections was Marshall Street in McMechen.

In Ohio County , Falls Drive and Oglebay Village, Miller Street and Elm Run also had water on the roadways.

Most of that water has now receded.





