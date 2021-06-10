Help, hope heal: An event for survivors of suicide loss to come together

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grief can be difficult, especially for those dealing with suicide loss.

If you are grieving a loved one, there’s an event this weekend that may help.

The Survivors of Suicide Loss conference will be held this Sunday, June 13 in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Organizers say it’s a day of togetherness to promote help, hope and healing.

The half-day event will feature the sharing of experiences, guest speakers, and activities that promote wellness and living with grief in a healthy way.

The conference will be held in-person at the Bridgeport Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s free and open only to individuals and families who have experienced suicide loss.

Those wishing to attend my sign up by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. You can register or get any other questions answered at survivorsofsuicideloss.com.