Vet Voices

Help, hope heal: An event for survivors of suicide loss to come together

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grief can be difficult, especially for those dealing with suicide loss.

If you are grieving a loved one, there’s an event this weekend that may help.

The Survivors of Suicide Loss conference will be held this Sunday, June 13 in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Organizers say it’s a day of togetherness to promote help, hope and healing.

The half-day event will feature the sharing of experiences, guest speakers, and activities that promote wellness and living with grief in a healthy way.

The conference will be held in-person at the Bridgeport Conference Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s free and open only to individuals and families who have experienced suicide loss.

Those wishing to attend my sign up by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. You can register or get any other questions answered at survivorsofsuicideloss.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter