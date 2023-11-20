BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

It’s that time of year again, when you can support a great cause.



The Wheeling Police Department, along with The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, will once again team up with the United Way for the Upper Ohio Valley and a number of other local businesses to help local kids have a brighter holiday.



Operation Toy Lift gets underway Saturday December 9th at the Ohio Valley Mall.



It’s the seventh year for the event, which is considered one of the area’s largest toy drives.



It gets underway at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.



Everyone is invited to drop off new or unused toys that will be given out to underprivileged children throughout the area.



Several local celebrities will be on hand waving to the crowd from high atop bucket trucks provided by American Electric Power.

“We’re trying to get the word out. We hope that you will come and join us. It will be a lot of fun including a parade to kick things off. Santa will be the first one in the bucket. Each year we hear more and more success stories from organizations that help provide for young people, or actual young people themselves.” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Police Chief, City of Wheeling

Now once you drop off your donations make sure to stick around and say hi to 7News reporters Jake McGlumphy and Dan Mayeres.



They will both be taking their turn in the bucket truck to help the children here in the Ohio Valley.



Monetary donations can be made payable to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.