Help your car survive the winter

It may seem counterproductive to get your car washed in the middle of winter, but there is a reason for that.

ASAP Auto Care Owner Larry Witzberger said salt can corrode your car in a number of different ways.

If your car has any scratches, salt can get underneath the paint and corrode the metal.

He said it can even affect your ability to stop a moving car by corroding your brake lines.

Car batteries are also notoriously affected by cold weather, and Witzberger has some advice on how to avoid having to replace one.

“You just got to be careful with your battery. Start your car, even if you’re not going to go anywhere, start your car every few days because batteries do not like cold. Your battery, you let it sit a week or two, it’ll be junk, you’ll have to get a battery, no matter how new it was.” Larry Witzberger – ASAP Auto Care Owner

Witzberger recommends washing your car every two weeks to help prevent your car from corroding.