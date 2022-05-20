WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a night to remember for veterans in our community.

The Helping Heroes oganization held its 9th annual fundraising Friday night at River City in Wheeling.

People enjoyed food, music, raffles and a silent auction.

Helping Heroes recently purchased a new building in downtown Wheeling, which will need plenty of work before they can move into it.

Some of the money raised from Friday’s event will go toward the new building, but most of the proceeds will stay with veterans and their families who live here in the Ohio Valley.

It’s so important for the people to understand that the money stays locally. If you have a neighbor who is struggling and they are a veteran we are going to help them. That’s where our focus is. It’s right here. We started the organization to help our local veterans. Jeremy Harrison, Helping Heroes Founder

Harrison says about 150 people attended the event.

He says last year’s fundraiser brought in approximately $27,000.

Helping Heroes offers financial assistance to homeless veterans and those veterans in the Valley who are on the brink of losing their homes.

You can go to helpingheroesinc.org if you would like to donate or you can call the number listed on your screen at 304-232-0114.