Helping People Grieve Through the Holidays

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The holidays may be merry for some but for a person mourning the loss of a loved one, this time of year may feel unbearable.

“What I think is important for people to recognize during the holidays is not everybody will be enjoying their holiday. It’s not going to be a merry Christmas for a lot of people because somebody is not going to be celebrating with them this time of the year,” said Sherrie Dunlevy, Author.

Dunlevy is the author of “How Can I Help: Your Go-to for Helping Loved Ones Through Life’s Difficulties. She told 7News there is no “right” or “wrong” when it comes to helping people coping with loss. However, there are “helpful” and “unhelpful” approaches.

Here are some things to consider:

Don’t tell people you know what they’re going through. While you may have similar experiences, every situation is unique.

Instead of telling people “Let me know if there’s any way I can help you,” offer very specific examples of things you would like to do for them to make their life easier.

Don’t pressure people into celebrating the holidays. They’ll join in when they’re ready.

Don’t take anything personal. Understand that your loved one is in pain and they need time to heal.

You can get more advice from the inspirationista on the globally recognized Grief Anonymous podcast which is available on Spotify and Apple.

She also runs a Facebook group where the only thing you’ll see is positive messages.