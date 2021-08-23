Helping your children eat healthy at school

As children head back to school, eating healthily can be harder than ever.

Whether you’re packing your kids’ lunch or sending them with some money, eating healthily is all about balance.

Dietician Theresa Brinsky says it’s basically what we have always been told – to eat a little bit of each food group.

“Protein, carb, fruit, and vegetable, make up the healthy MyPlate which I’m sure they’re also learning about in school.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

An easy rule of thumb is to follow the colorful foods.

“Eat the rainbow. Try to make sure their plate is colorful. They’re going to get more vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that way.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

Food isn’t the only important thing for their health – what your kids drink matters too.

“Staying hydrated is really important. I think that’s something that a lot of parents might forget about when they’re packing their school lunches.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

She said water is the best option, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

“Whether it be flavored water, sparkling water, or just regular water, that’s always the best option.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

If you have a picky eater, it helps to keep it interesting.

A meal or snack can be greater than the sum of its parts.

“Any kid will be more willing to have ants on a log instead of raisins and celery.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

Eating healthy can benefit them in numerous ways, one of which is their physical health.

“It can decrease childhood obesity which is one of the big things. Reduce this risk of diabetes, heart disease.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

Genetics can also put children at a higher risk of certain conditions, so eating healthy can help put them on a better path.

In addition to that, it can also help them do better in school.

“There’s been a lot of studies that show better outcomes performance wise in school when kids have proper nutrition and that can follow through for the rest of their lives as well.” Theresa Brinsky – Dietician

Everyone’s favorite way to end a meal is with dessert but try to avoid the processed foods and maybe replace sweets with fruit.

These tips don’t just work for children, but are beneficial in anyone’s daily life.