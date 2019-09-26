Herald-Star Speaker Series guest saved by First Step Act

The always popular Herald-Star Speakers Series is just around the corner.



This event will feature Matthew Charles as he talks about how he was saved by the First Step Act.



But many don’t know what that is.



The act was put in place earlier this year and helps ensure drug offenders don’t get in trouble repeatedly.



More than 3-thousand people have been affected by this recently implemented act.



It’s something legal experts say was badly needed.

It has shown that de-humanizing people in the prison systems and extending their stays doesn’t help reduce recidivism. It’s counter intuitive. You would think the more dehmaizing it is and the longer your sentence is that you would be more likely to not reoffend when you get out, and not be recidivist. But that’s not what the research shows. So we know now that reasonable length of prison sentences and better conditions in the prison make a difference Diane Crutchfield- Leagal Analyst

The Herald star speaker series featuring Matthew Charles will be on Wednesday, October 23rd at 7:30 pm. At the Steubenville High School Auditorium.



If you would like ticket information you can call 740-283-4711.