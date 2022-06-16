WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We need your help to support our area animal shelters and help find dogs and cats loving homes!
Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day is on Friday.
WTRF and area animal shelters will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. collecting donations. You can bring pet items or give a monetary donation.
If you’d like to help the shelters make room and welcome a pet into your home, the shelters will also have some dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the dog park for part of the day.
Shelters attending include:
- Marshall County Animal Shelter
- Belmont County Animal Shelter
- Belmont County Humane Society
- Harrison County Dog Pound
- Brooke County Animal Shelter
- Ohio County Animal Shelter
- Wetzel County Animal Shelter
Here’s a list of all the items that 7News will be accepting, which will be distributed to all the shelters above:
- Purina dog chow and puppy chow (without red or green dyes)
- Purina cat and kitten chow
- Purina naturals dry food
- Pedigree small breed dog food
- Fancy Feast kitten canned food
- Friskies pate cat food
- Canned cat and dog food
- Grain free cat and dog food
- Dog treats (especially soft ones)
- Dog biscuits
- Cat treats
- Dog and cat beds
- Clean blankets
- Bath towels and washcloths
- Small rugs
- Cat and dog toys
- Cat and dog carriers
- Dog coats and sweaters
- Cat litter (clumping)
- Litter boxes and trays
- Cat towers and trees
- Leashes and collars
We will also be accepting cleaning products, which are of great need to area animal shelters. They include:
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Dryer sheets
- Clorox/Lysol wipes
- All purpose cleaner
- Paper towels
- Dish soap
- Disinfectant spray
- Garbage bags
- Trash cans
- Brooms and dust pans
7News hopes the community will join us and help out these animals and shelters!