WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We need your help to support our area animal shelters and help find dogs and cats loving homes!

Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day is on Friday.

WTRF and area animal shelters will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. collecting donations. You can bring pet items or give a monetary donation.

If you’d like to help the shelters make room and welcome a pet into your home, the shelters will also have some dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the dog park for part of the day.

Shelters attending include:

  • Marshall County Animal Shelter
  • Belmont County Animal Shelter
  • Belmont County Humane Society
  • Harrison County Dog Pound
  • Brooke County Animal Shelter
  • Ohio County Animal Shelter
  • Wetzel County Animal Shelter

Here’s a list of all the items that 7News will be accepting, which will be distributed to all the shelters above:

  • Purina dog chow and puppy chow (without red or green dyes)
  • Purina cat and kitten chow
  • Purina naturals dry food
  • Pedigree small breed dog food
  • Fancy Feast kitten canned food
  • Friskies pate cat food
  • Canned cat and dog food
  • Grain free cat and dog food
  • Dog treats (especially soft ones)
  • Dog biscuits
  • Cat treats
  • Dog and cat beds
  • Clean blankets
  • Bath towels and washcloths
  • Small rugs
  • Cat and dog toys
  • Cat and dog carriers
  • Dog coats and sweaters
  • Cat litter (clumping)
  • Litter boxes and trays
  • Cat towers and trees
  • Leashes and collars

We will also be accepting cleaning products, which are of great need to area animal shelters. They include:

  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dryer sheets
  • Clorox/Lysol wipes
  • All purpose cleaner
  • Paper towels
  • Dish soap
  • Disinfectant spray
  • Garbage bags
  • Trash cans
  • Brooms and dust pans

7News hopes the community will join us and help out these animals and shelters!