WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We need your help to support our area animal shelters and help find dogs and cats loving homes!

Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day is on Friday.

WTRF and area animal shelters will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. collecting donations. You can bring pet items or give a monetary donation.

If you’d like to help the shelters make room and welcome a pet into your home, the shelters will also have some dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the dog park for part of the day.

Shelters attending include:

Marshall County Animal Shelter

Belmont County Animal Shelter

Belmont County Humane Society

Harrison County Dog Pound

Brooke County Animal Shelter

Ohio County Animal Shelter

Wetzel County Animal Shelter

Here’s a list of all the items that 7News will be accepting, which will be distributed to all the shelters above:

Purina dog chow and puppy chow (without red or green dyes)

Purina cat and kitten chow

Purina naturals dry food

Pedigree small breed dog food

Fancy Feast kitten canned food

Friskies pate cat food

Canned cat and dog food

Grain free cat and dog food

Dog treats (especially soft ones)

Dog biscuits

Cat treats

Dog and cat beds

Clean blankets

Bath towels and washcloths

Small rugs

Cat and dog toys

Cat and dog carriers

Dog coats and sweaters

Cat litter (clumping)

Litter boxes and trays

Cat towers and trees

Leashes and collars

We will also be accepting cleaning products, which are of great need to area animal shelters. They include:

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Dryer sheets

Clorox/Lysol wipes

All purpose cleaner

Paper towels

Dish soap

Disinfectant spray

Garbage bags

Trash cans

Brooms and dust pans

7News hopes the community will join us and help out these animals and shelters!