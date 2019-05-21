Suspended Wheeling City Manager plans to speak at Wheeling Council meeting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Update 10:30 am 5/21/19

Suspended City Manager of Wheeling, Robert Herron, is expected to speak at the Wheeling Council Meeting tonight. The meeting starts at 5:30. We will have coverage of the meeting on WTRF.com

Suspended City Manager of Wheeling, Robert Herron plead guilty to the offense of driving under the influence, non -aggravated, first offense.

Herron was sentenced to 104 hours of community service.

Herron also consented to the suspension of his motor vehicle operator's license, participation in the West Virginia driver safety and treatment program and issuance of an interlock restricted operator's license for ten and a half months.

Herron crashed into a van carrying a group of college athletes on 16th and Market Streets on March 9th. No one was reportedly injured.