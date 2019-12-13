High school students learn life saving skills

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Over 60,000 Americans die each year from hemorrhaging or blood loss. So, how can we stop the bleed?

Well—first they say to not pull any object out of a wound if you are an immediate responder. Then, they all taught kids how to pack a wound, apply compression, and even how to make and use tourniquets.

Stop the Bleed is a program put on by Wheeling hospital to help teach kids how to properly stop the bleed on yourself or another person. Officials tell me this is extremely important to know and learn because you never know when you’ll be an immediate responder.

Well, we know in most casualties, the reason why people die in a lot of causalities is bleeding. And that’s controllable bleeding. So, the idea is to come into somewhere where we have immediate responders and teach them how to control that bleeding. JAMES COMERCI – FAMILY PHYSICIAN, WHEELING HOSPITAL

An extreme loss of blood kills more than two million people worldwide every year. So, it’s important you know the signs and address them. Dizziness, sweating, fatigue, pale skin, rapid, shallow breathing, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

In any casualty, where it’s in a school, in a mall, at home, on the farm a lot of victims die from bleeding. So, if we can teach immediate responders these techniques, we think that we can save lives. JAMES COMERCI – FAMILY PHYSICIAN, WHEELING HOSPITAL

This include how to pack a wound. They say to stuff gauze, or material like a shirt into a wound until it’s full, then apply compression with the palms of your hands. If you apply a tourniquet, make sure it’s as tight as possible. You can also make a tourniquet out of something as simple as a belt.

We hope they understand that if you are the person whose there first, that you lend that helping hand to help someone. It may be a loved one, it may be a stranger on a street that you come across. You never know who may need your help. It could be you that needs the help, or it could be someone else. So, it’s important to know those type of skills. Amy Minch – WPHS Principal

Physicians and nurses from wheeling hospital where in multiple classrooms today at Wheeling park teaching their students how to stop the bleed. Students from St. Clairsville and Bridgeport were also at the school today helping to train other kids. If you have any questions about how to Stop the Bleed, you can visit www.stopthebleed.org